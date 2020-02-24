Venezuelan Entrepreneur Fights Tears As He Warns Bernie Fans ‘Socialism Literally Kills People’

A Venezuelan business owner described how his country went from one of the richest in Latin America to the poorest as a result of socialism, while warning Americans considering turning the United States into a socialist country to think very carefully about what they are doing.

Jose Monagas, an entrepreneur, warned how socialized medicine, something Democratic presidential frontrunner Bernie Sanders has vowed to roll out in America, might sound good in theory, but in reality it brings chaos, poverty and human tragedy.

“For example, if you get into an accident and the ambulance takes you to the hospital, you will just die outside the hospital,” Monagas told Fox News.

“People die going from one hospital to another to see which one can take you.“

Mongas said that Venezuela’s political failure goes far beyond the health care system and has now destroyed every aspect of life.

“Right now, so many people in Venezuela are going to work without taking a shower,” he told Fox News. “So many people don’t have water to drink. They have been robbed, and they don’t know what to say.”

Monagas continued sharing details about everyday life in the socialist nation that would shock the average Bernie Sanders supporter.

He explained that the socialist government has been limiting access to basic utilities like electricity, making it impossible for entrepreneurs like himself to run a business in the country.

“One of the biggest problems for us is paranoia with electricity because we have a software development service team and you cannot do software development without electricity and the internet,” he said.

“Every day you’re risking that electricity will go out and you’ll have three days without electricity. It has happened before.“

“The country has no conditions for producers to produce food, for companies to stay there,” Monagas told Fox. “The economic situation is very bad.”

As a growing number of Americans appear to be considering voting for Bernie Sanders and his dream of a socialist America, many Venezeulans living in the United States have begun coming forward and speaking up, sharing their stories about the horrors of life under socialism.

Daniel DiMartino, a young anti-communist activist, told TheBlaze how the late Hugo Chavez tricked his countrymen into believing Venezuela was more impoverished than it was.

“We were able to put food on the table, work hard, and pay for what we wanted. We were rich but didn’t know it,” DiMartino said.

“I don’t want Americans to wake up one day and find themselves saying the same thing.”