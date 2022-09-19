Venezuela Is Emptying Prisons, Sending Murderers and Rapists To Cross ‘Open US Border’

Venezuela is taking advantage of Joe Biden’s open borders policy, emptying prisons in the crisis-hit South American nation and sending it’s worst criminals, including murderers, rapists and extortionists, to cross the US Southern border.

More than 4.9 million illegals entered the United States during Joe Biden’s first 18 months in office via the open southern US border. That is more than the entire population of Los Angeles, pouring across the open border into the United States.

A recent Department of Homeland Security intelligence report received by the Border Patrol instructs agents to look for Venezuelan inmates released from entering the U.S., according to a source within CBP.

The report indicates the Venezuelan government, under the leadership of Nicolás Maduro Moros, is purposely freeing inmates — and sending them to cross the US Southern border.

This is exactly what I have been warning about 👇 We are being exploited at Biden’s chaotic purposeful border policy by all our adversaries. Not just Venezuela but China with Fentanyl using the cartels as their proxies – among others. Thanks for confirming. Now what @POTUS ? https://t.co/NWdE0mllP3 — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) September 18, 2022

The report, which was obtained and reviewed by Breitbart Texas, does not state whether the released prison inmates were traveling as a cohesive group but does state it was commonly shared knowledge among migrants traveling to the United States within a caravan in July that many of the Venezuelan migrants in the group were convicts and included hardened criminals.

Breitbart reports:

The report does not specify that the release of the convicts — understanding they would head to the United States — could be a purposeful geopolitical move specifically intended to impact U.S. national security. Another information gap cited in the report acknowledges the unknown role the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN), Venezuela’s equivalent to the CIA, may have played in the deliberate releases. The source says the task of identifying Venezuelans who have criminal records in their home country is nearly impossible. Of the thousands of Venezuelan migrants surrendering along the U.S.-Mexico border daily, most, according to the source, are being released into the United States. Without effective diplomatic relations with Venezuela, the source says access to criminal databases in that country simply does not exist. “Unless we apprehend someone who voluntarily tells us they have committed a violent crime in Venezuela, we can only guess and that doesn’t work well,” the source told Breitbart. “They will more than likely be released.” The source says it is unknown how many have already been released into the interior of the United States to pursue asylum.

Last week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis chartered flights for 50 mostly Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard. The migrants were quickly shuttled away from the wealthy liberal enclave by National Guard soldiers to nearby Joint Base Cape Cod.