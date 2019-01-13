Vegans Take Twice Annual Sick Days, Study Finds

Vegans take the most days of work due to illnesses such as cold and flu, a new UK study claims.

People who consume a meat-free diet take around five days off work per year, twice the amount of their meat-eating counterparts, the research shows.

Mirror.co.uk reports: And it also found that millennial workers take three times more time off work than those aged 55 and over.

The study by the vegan-friendly Fisherman’s Friend brand claims vegans are more likely to succumb to our wintery weather, taking almost double the average time off work due to cold-related sickness than their non-vegan colleagues.

The study of 1,000 office workers shows that vegans took an average of almost five days off work in the past year as a result of cold, coughs or flu, compared with the average Brit’s latest annual sick day count of 2.5 for minor ailments.

Although the reasons for vegans’ high sik day count are unclear, the study shows their sick days are on the rise, with two thirds admitting to taking more time off work due to minor illness than in previous years.

This compares to just half of their meat-eating colleagues who reported they took the same amount of time off as the year before, while one in three meat eaters said they took less.

A Fisherman’s Friend spokesman said: “Every year we spot different interesting trends, but this is the first time we have recorded how many days people take off according to their diet type.”

Heather Russell, dietitian at the Vegan Society, said: “It’s possible to get all the nutrients your body needs from a vegan diet. The Vegan Society has formed an alliance with the British Dietetic Association, promoting the message that well-planned vegan diets can support healthy living in people of all ages.

“Research has linked this way of eating with lower blood pressure and cholesterol, and lower rates of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and some types of cancer.”