Vax & Scratch: Andrew Cuomo Offers Newly Vaccinated Chance To Win Up To $5 Million

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced that anyone who gets vaccinated at one of the state-run vaccination sites next week will receive a free lottery scratch ticket with the chance to win as much as $5 million.

Today we announce a big new reason to get vaccinated: A chance to win up to $5 million!



Get vaccinated at any of 10 state vax sites and receive a free NYS Lottery scratch off ticket with a grand prize of $5 million.



Must be 18 or older.



Axios reports: Cuomo said New York has inoculated approximately 43% of its population, but that vaccination numbers are “slowing dramatically.”

The state of play: The program, named “Vax & Scratch,” will only run between May 24 and May 28 and it will offer prizes from $20 to $5 million.

Cuomo said that those who participate have 1 in 9 chance of winning a cash prize.

What he’s saying: “Everybody wins,” Cuomo said. “You get the vaccine and you win.”

The big picture: New York is now joining other states in offering lottery incentives to increase vaccination rates. Last week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) announced that the state would have a weekly drawing for five weeks for adults who have received at least one dose, where each week a winner will receive $1 million.