Vax Pushing Dutch Politician Claims Her Bells Palsy Is Stress Related

Dutch politician Nilufer Gündogan recently appeared on TV showing clear signs of having Bells Palsy, a condition that causes a sudden weakness or paralysis in the muscles on one side of the face.

The covid vaccine pushing politician claimed that her condition was stress related

It’s probably just a coincidence that Bells palsy is one of the possible side-effects of the covid jab…

Nothing to see here then…