Vatican Judge: ‘Gates & Soros Are Using COVID To Usher In The New World Order’

A Vatican judge has sparked controversy by claiming that the coronavirus pandemic has been used by George Soros and Bill Gates to usher in the ‘New World Order.’

The Chinese coronavirus pandemic has sparked “chaos” and “turmoil” which has been orchestrated by the elites to “snatch an opportunity to bring people in line,” Gerhard Ludwig Mueller said in an interview with Austria’s St. Boniface Institute last week.

The New World Order are using the pandemic and the draconian restrictions put in place by the government’s they control to take “total control” and establish a global “surveillance state,” he added.

Rt.com reports: The St. Boniface published a video showing a small part of the interview and the cardinal has since confirmed to the German dpa news agency that the footage is genuine.

People, who sit on the throne of their wealth,” see an “opportunity to push through their agenda,” the cardinal said, naming Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, billionaire George Soros and the head of the Davos Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, among those behind the alleged global control scheme.

The cardinal then accused the global financial elites of an attempt to bring forth “a new man” created “in their own image and likeness,” adding that he would not wish such a fate on himself. “That has nothing to do with democracy,” the former Regensburg bishop, who once headed the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, said.

The cardinal’s statements, which only recently surfaced in the media, sparked a wave of criticism from German media outlets, which quickly branded his words “conspiracy theories.”

Some experts invited by Germany’s Der Spiegel magazine and other media said his words can be interpreted as a comparison between the actions of the modern government and those of the Nazis, whose crimes are thus “played down.” They also said that a mere mention of Soros in such a context can be seen as anti-Semitic.

The Vatican has not commented on Mueller’s statements. The German Bishops’ Conference initially only pointed to their call on people to get vaccinated. Later, the conference spokesman, Matthias Kopp, said on Twitter he was astonished by Mueller’s words and added that the cardinal apparently made such statements “as a private person.”

Mueller himself told the dpa in an email that he rejects the logic under which anyone who “criticizes the financial elite … is automatically on the wrong side.” He also once again pointed to the “illegitimate influence” exerted by the “super-rich elites in various countries.”