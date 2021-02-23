Vatican Cardinal Who Warned Against Evils of the ‘Deep State’ Removed by Pope Francis

A top Catholic Cardinal who blew the whistle on the Deep State’s plan to destroy western civilization has been removed by Pope Francis.

Francis accepted the resignation of Cardinal Robert Sarah as head of the Vatican’s office for liturgy.

However, the “resignation” was actually a firing because Sarah was forced to submit his resignation when he turned 75 and Pope Francis has previously allowed cardinals to serve two or three years past that point.

Cardinal Sarah also indicated that he wanted to continue in the role, but says the Pope removed him due to his outspoken conservative views.

Summit.news reports: Sarah was a powerful voice in resisting the liberalization of Catholicism and has repeatedly spoken out in blunt terms about the problems facing the west.

“What Nazi-fascism and communism were in the 20th century, Western homosexual and abortion ideologies and Islamic fanaticism are today,” said the Cardinal, something the Pope, who all but defended the right of the Charlie Hebdo killers to launch a revenge attack, wouldn’t dare utter.

Sarah has also identified mass immigration as a direct threat to western civilization and Christendom.

He previously warned that the “west will disappear” as a result of mass migration, adding that “Islam will invade the world” and “completely change culture, anthropology, and moral vision.”

Sarah has also routinely savaged modernity, highlighting how westerners have lost faith in the knowledge of God due to the temptations of the material world and that “western civilization is in a profound state of decadence and ruin.”

Warning that western civilization is living in its “mortal hour,” Sarah said that just like during the collapse of the Roman Empire, “The elites care for nothing but increasing the luxury of their daily lives, and the people have been anaesthetized by every more vulgar entertainments.”

Given these statements, it’s unsurprising that the Pope, who is an avowed globalist, acted to remove Sarah and prevent him from becoming future Pope.