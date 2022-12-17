Vaccine ‘Misinformation’ Is One of the Biggest Public Health Threats Says CDC Director

According to newly released data, very few American children are getting vaccinated.
CDC data shows that only 1.3 percent of eligible under five year olds have received one or two doses of the Covid vaccine.
New statistics released by the Kaiser Family Foundation on Friday, found that 28% of Americans opposed kindergarten vaccination requirements this summer, up from 16% in 2019.
The Gateway Pundit reports: the percentage of parents who said that they were opposed to mandatory vaccinations for schools rose to an even higher level. The percentage of parents who believe vaccination decisions should be left up to parents rose to 35% from 23% in 2019.
“That’s a pretty substantial change in three years,” said Lunna Lopes, a senior survey analyst for KFF’s Public Opinion and Survey Research team.
“It was the controversies and the climate of Covid vaccines and the vaccine mandates that had an impact,” Lopes said.
According to NBC News, tens of thousands of children in the United States have not yet been fully vaccinated against diseases like measles, chickenpox, and polio.
“Doctors’ appointments missed during the first years of Covid contributed to a dip in childhood vaccination rates, but it’s the onslaught of vaccine disinformation that continues to put young kids at risk for preventable death and disease, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, told NBC News.”
“As I think about the challenges that we have to public health, vaccine misinformation is among the biggest threats,” she said.
Due to the disinformation spewed by the CDC, they have ZERO credibility.
First, they misled us into believing that the vaccination would prevent the illness from spreading further.
The biggest threat to people’s health is lies. Lies, in particular those told by the CDC, Fauci, big pharma, and the media.
A compilation video exposed the widespread lies perpetrated by the media and big pharma over the efficacy of covid vaccines in preventing disease.
The CDC *is* big pharma.
This is basically the same hoax the American oligarchs played on the public like with the Fed – which is neither federal, nor a reserve bank.
Kaiser s a regular at Bohemia Grove..
Coming from the biggest propaganda lies and misinfo-spreaders on the “covid” hoax should be very ‘trustworthy’… NOT!!
It’s not for nothing the WHO was the designated party at the EVENT201 to spread the propaganda round the world.
If Peter Daszak at the totally corrupt EcoHealth psy-op says so, it must be true…