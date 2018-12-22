Scientists say they have found 65 compounds of “unknown origin” in a vaccine routinely given to babies who are just 2 months old.

According to an Italian research firm’s findings, Infanrix Hexa contains a suprising number of foreign chemicals as a result of contamination during the manufacturing process:

In Infanrix Hexa we found chemical contamination from the manufacturing process or cross-contamination with other manufacturing lines; chemical toxins; bacterial peptide toxins; insoluble and indigestible macromolecule that reacts to the protein assay, but cannot be recognized by any protein databases.

We have not found: Protein antigens of diphtheria toxoids, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, haemophylus influenzae B, Poliomyelitis 1-2-3; Formaldehyde and glutaraldehyde, phenoxyethanol, antibiotic residues indicated in the composition;

Activistpost.com reports: However, this is what really should have the medical community “up in arms” about vaccine pseudo-consensus science:

In Infanrix Hexa there are six antigens

Tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis toxoids, D antigens of Poliomyelitis 1-2-3, hepatitis B proteins obtained with genetic engineering and Haemophylus polysaccharides chemically linked to tetanus toxoid as carrier. Toxoids are created by treatments with formaldehyde and glutaraldehyde that should remove toxicity keeping intact their ability to stimulate protective antibodies against original toxins.

We were expecting to find the three toxoids and the other antigens not modified by treatment with formaldehyde and glutaraldehyde, to separate the antigens from each other and to be digestible by the enzyme specific for proteins (trypsin). We have found instead a real polymer, insoluble and indigestible, that we supposed to be the set of antigens chemically bound together (has to be defined if this is present as an aggregate of the individual antigens or a single macromolecule), on which we can find in literature partial information regarding the single antigens.

This macromolecule could not be recognized in any way by the protein databases, and in fact it turned out to be a solid compound of an unknown chemical structure.

Proteins solubility and their digestion (i.e. the capacity to divide them into small peptide fragments) are two typical proteins characteristics that not only makes it possible to study them through some specific analysis methods but are also fundamental for the interaction with the immune system to create protective antibodies, because if the protein structure is heavily altered from the original one, the new antibodies result completely different from those that are able to attack the original antibodies causing illnesses.

Since this polymer we have encountered, derived from the antigenic mix, is not only different for its spatial conformation but it’s chemically different, so we can state that we are not facing antigens similar to the original ones but in the form of a compound with an unknown and unpredictable toxicity and efficacy.

Source: https://drive.google.com/file/d/128CfYaaJdMwhx5yvCGDRggl5GIKyfWrC/view

According to Corvelva’s pdf above, we find the following incriminating scientific evidence pertaining to their investigative and assays findings:

Amino acids were found

Lactose anhydrous was found

Water was found

NO formaldehyde was detected/found

NO vitamins were detected

A weak ‘signal’ for the antibiotic Neomycin was found

NONE of the actives for the combination DTaP vaccine Infanrix Hexa were found, i.e., No Diphtheria toxoid, Tetanus toxoid, Pertussis toxin, the very diseases the vaccine was designed to prevent and/or build ‘antibodies’ against!

Filamentous Haemagglutinin adhesion not detected

Haemophilus Influenzae B polysaccharide not detected

Pertactin (PRN) not detected

Polyribosylribitol Phosphate (PRP) not detected

Polymyxin non relivabile [untraceable]

It should be noted that in Batch #1 tested, there were 65 UNKNOWN compounds with only 35 known compounds!

However, if we juxtapose the above findings with what the CDC publishes on its PinkBook List of Excipients, we find this:

DTaP (Infanrix) Fenton medium containing a bovine extract, modified Latham medium derived from bovine casein, formaldehyde, modified Stainer-Scholte liquid medium, glutaraldehyde, aluminum hydroxide, sodium chloride, polysorbate 80 (Tween 80)

Source: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/downloads/appendices/B/excipient-table-2.pdf (June 2018, First page Vaccine Excipient & Media Summary Excipients Included in U.S. Vaccines, by Vaccine)

Taking the comparisons a step further, let’s see what GlaxoSmithKline, the vaccine’s manufacturer, states on its vaccine package insert under 11 Description:

INFANRIX (Diphtheria and Tetanus Toxoids and Acellular Pertussis Vaccine Adsorbed) is a noninfectious, sterile vaccine for intramuscular administration. Each 0.5-mL dose is formulated to contain 25 Lf of diphtheria toxoid, 10 Lf of tetanus toxoid, 25 mcg of inactivated pertussis toxin (PT), 25 mcg of filamentous hemagglutinin (FHA), and 8 mcg of pertactin (69 kiloDalton outer membrane protein). The diphtheria toxin is produced by growing Corynebacterium diphtheriae (C. diphtheriae) in Fenton medium containing a bovine extract. Tetanus toxin is produced by growing Clostridium tetani (C. tetani) in a modified Latham medium derived from bovine casein. The bovine materials used in these extracts are sourced from countries which the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has determined neither have nor present an undue risk for bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE). Both toxins are detoxified with formaldehyde, concentrated by ultrafiltration, and purified by precipitation, dialysis, and sterile filtration

The acellular pertussis antigens (PT, FHA, and pertactin) are isolated from Bordetella pertussis (B. pertussis) culture grown in modified Stainer-Scholte liquid medium. PT and FHA are isolated from the fermentation broth; pertactin is extracted from the cells by heat treatment and flocculation. The antigens are purified in successive chromatographic and precipitation steps. PT is detoxified using glutaraldehyde and formaldehyde. FHA and pertactin are treated with formaldehyde. Diphtheria and tetanus toxoids and pertussis antigens (PT, FHA, and pertactin) are individually adsorbed onto aluminum hydroxide. Diphtheria and tetanus toxoid potency is determined by measuring the amount of neutralizing antitoxin in previously immunized guinea pigs. The potency of the acellular pertussis components (PT, FHA, and pertactin) is determined by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) on sera from previously immunized mice. Each 0.5-mL dose contains aluminum hydroxide as adjuvant (not more than 0.625 mg aluminum by assay) and 4.5 mg of sodium chloride. Each dose also contains £100 mcg of residual formaldehyde and £100 mcg of polysorbate 80 (Tween 80). INFANRIX is available in vials and prefilled syringes. The tip caps of the prefilled syringes contain natural rubber latex; the plungers are not made with natural rubber latex. The vial stoppers are not made with natural rubber latex. INFANRIX is formulated without preservatives.

Source: https://www.gsksource.com/pharma/content/dam/GlaxoSmithKline/US/en/Prescribing_Information/Infanrix/pdf/INFANRIX.PDF Pp. 13-14

Children have been damaged and even died after the Infanrix Hexa vaccine, as confirmed in this report, which cites a further differing list of ‘ingredients’ from what was found by the Italian research group Corvelva.

The above apparent differences in scientific information and findings confirm absolute needs for independent studies to be undertaken on all vaccines by a special investigative team appointed by the U.S. Congress as part of its oversight duties to evaluate the contents/ingredients—both known and unknown to science—that are present in vaccines given to day-old infants (Hepatitis B vaccine) and combination, multi-valent vaccines given at 2, 4 and 6 months when infants are most vulnerable to immune system damage, and those administered along the timeline of mandated vaccines for toddlers, teens, adults and senior citizens.

There’s a serious vaccine science credibility factor that must be resolved NOW!