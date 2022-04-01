Vaccinated Athletes Are Dropping Like Flies, Experts Blame ‘Referee Whistles’ For Heart Problems

Professional athletes are supposed to be among the healthiest people on the planet but in the past hundreds have collapsed with sudden and inexplicable heart conditions.

Recently, stories emerged, including video, of professional soccer star Adama Traore collapsing on the field while grabbing at his chest.

An ethical media would be highlighting these deaths on the front-pages, putting out all the stops to investigate just what is going on. Instead, the media is now attempting to normalize the phenomenon and convince you that professional athletes having heart attacks is par for the course.

A mainstream news story doing the rounds at the moment is claiming that “referee whistles” are to blame for the sudden increase in heart problems among footballers. The story also claims that “All incidents are non-vaccine related.“

Per ZeroHedge:

This is easily solved. Ban whistles. Except that won’t work, because even the dullest amongst us will come to think to themselves two things. Firstly, where are all the dead footballers from all the whistle-blowing which we’ve had for… well, forever? Heaven forbid they ask themselves the obvious question. What’s changed?

Secondly, when reading “all incidents are non-vaccine related,” they may wonder to themselves, “Isn’t it normal to require a post mortem to be conducted to determine what exactly the cause or causes may have been? Very odd that a journalist can determine such things.” But here we know with absolute certainty that it’s not vaccine-related. No mention of anything other than the vaccine. The problem with this has been highlighted back in 2003 with that god-awful singer Barbra Streisand, now famously known as the Streisand effect.

The Streisand effect is a phenomenon that occurs when an attempt to hide, remove, or censor information has the unintended consequence of increasing awareness of that information, often via the Internet. It is named after American singer Barbra Streisand, whose attempt to suppress the California Coastal Records Project’s photograph of her residence in Malibu, California, taken to document California coastal erosion, inadvertently drew greater attention to the photograph in 2003.

By mentioning that this is NOT to do with the vaccine is a bit like the old joke. Close your eyes and whatever you do, don’t think about a pink elephant.

We all know of the deluge of professional football players in particular dropping with chest pains. Now they’re prepping us for more:

Prepare for cancers… and HIV

So let me get this straight. When folks were getting PCR tests for Covid and we found that the majority of these were false positives, this was completely ignored. Even after the factual evidence of it forced Portugal’s high court to rule that they were not to be used.

But now when getting “vaccinated” or should I just say injected with the experimental drug, folks are returning ridiculously high positive tests for HIV. Can’t have that now, can we?

For those of us who’ve been paying attention to this diabolical plan we remember the just deceased Luc Montagnier, who — after studying the contents of the Pfizer vaccine — warned us that it contained sequences from the HIV virus.

And now surprise, surprise.

Highly virulent HIV variant found circulating in Europe

So now we can start priming the sheep for their HIV vaccine. You knew it. Of course you did.

Moderna mRNA HIV vaccine: First patients vaccinated in clinical trial – CNN

The first participants have been vaccinated in a Phase 1 clinical trial of an experimental HIV vaccine that utilizes Moderna’s mRNA technology, the company announced last week. The trial, titled IAVI G002, is being conducted in partnership with IAVI, a nonprofit scientific research organization.

Reading further…

The new trial, funded in part by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation…

More on who funds them

New Plan To Speed AIDS Vaccine Development Released – Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

The International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI) unveiled a new global scientific strategy to accelerate AIDS vaccine development, and said it will begin work on the plan with existing resources and newly announced grants from the William H. Gates Foundation, the World Bank and the Government of the United Kingdom.

It’s becoming very clear that they are preparing a cover story for vaccine induced AIDS.

These headlines tell the story:

Australia ends COVID-19 vaccine trials due to HIV antibody positives | TheHealthSite.com

Moderna launches clinical trial for HIV mRNA vaccine like in Covid shot – Strange Sounds

Fast-spreading HIV variant doubles rate of immune system decline | | UN News

Highly virulent HIV variant found circulating in Europe

“TAKE THE TEST Brits urged to get HIV tests as heterosexual diagnoses higher for first time in a decade”

When looking up HIV, we find this:

HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) is a virus that attacks cells that help the body fight infection, making a person more vulnerable to other infections and diseases. It is spread by contact with certain bodily fluids of a person with HIV, most commonly during unprotected sex (sex without a condom or HIV medicine to prevent or treat HIV), or through sharing injection drug equipment. If left untreated, HIV can lead to the disease AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome). The human body can’t get rid of HIV and no effective HIV cure exists. So, once you have HIV, you have it for life.

Thank goodness we have Big Pharma who can provide us with drugs for life that’ll keep us alive.

I don’t know what the coming “HIV outbreak” will be blamed on. Breathing too heavily, eating meat, Joe Rogan, or Russian hackers? In a throw-shit-at-the-wall and see what sticks strategy, possibly all of the above. At this point really they’re likely to make up anything.