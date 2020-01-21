VA Sheriff: Unconstitutional Democrat Gun Control Laws Will NOT Be Enforced

Sheriff Richard Vaughan of Grayson County, VA has warned that new gun control bills proposed by gun-grabbing Democrats in the state’s general assembly are “unconstitutional.”

Addressing thousands of Second Amendment supporters at a pro-gun rally on Monday, Sheriff Vaughan promised unconstitutional laws such as these would NOT be enforced by law enforcement officials.

“If the bills go through as proposed, they will not be enforced. They are unconstitutional,” Sheriff Richard Vaughan said.

WATCH:

Sheriff Richard Vaughan of Grayson County, VA:



“If the bills go through as proposed, they will not be enforced. They are unconstitutional.” pic.twitter.com/X2D9HSzJMc — The First (@TheFirstonTV) January 20, 2020

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Virginia Sheriffs: We support the Second Amendment:

On Thursday, lawmakers in the state Senate passed the first pair of bills in a wave of gun-control legislation that is set to come up for votes. One bill would restore the state’s previous one-handgun-a-month rule, while the second would allow local governments to ban guns in public buildings, parks and at permitted events — including political protests. The vote was straight party line, 21-19.

Gov. Ralph Northam declared a temporary state of emergency, banning all weapons including guns from Capitol Square. He cited “credible and serious threats,” but did not elaborate.

However, outside of the fenced off area, gun owners were seen with rifles slung over their shoulders and guns in holsters on their belts.

So far there has been no violence and no arrests at Monday’s rally despite estimates of around 25,000 people in attendance.

President Trump on Monday warned: “The Democrat Party in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia are working hard to take away your 2nd Amendment rights. This is just the beginning. Don’t let it happen, VOTE REPUBLICAN in 2020!”