Utah Lawmaker Files Legislation to Recall Sitting US Senator

Utah Rep. Tim Quinn (R-Huber City) filed a bill last week to recall an elected US Senator.
The bill was filed after months of Mitt Romney’s relentless attacks against President Donald Trump.
Mitt has been one of the most vocal anti-Trump Republicans since joining the US Senate in 2019.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: President Trump had an excellent relationship with Mitt’s predecessor, Orrin Hatch. UT went for president Trump in 2016, in spite of local rightie ‘resistance’ from a few insignificant fools. Orrin Hatch assured president Trump that Mitt would be a good replacement. Then the president endorsed Mitt for the UT senate seat.
Romney thanked the president for his support.
But Romney, due to envy and bitterness, and being a small ‘man’, after winning the senate seat in UT, betrayed the people of Utah, his friend Orrin Hatch and all the Trump voters, and the senate and his party too. Now even Utah is getting sick of his treachery.
On Friday Mitt Romney voted with Democrats to extend the sham impeachment trial of President Trump.
What a douche!
Deseret News reported:
A Utah lawmaker has filed a bill to allow Utahns to recall an elected United States senator.
The lawmaker, Rep. Tim Quinn, R-Heber City, told the Deseret News in an interview Wednesday shortly after the bill was made public that it’s not meant to target any specific sitting Utah senator — but it comes amid heightened national attention on Sen. Mitt Romney, who has been among the few Republican senators publicly critical of President Donald Trump.
Romney in recent days has ignited simmering controversy over whether to bring additional witnesses and documents into the impeachment trial against Trump. Yet Quinn said his bill isn’t aimed at Romney or any specific senator — though he acknowledged his bill comes at a time that people will likely construe it that way.
“I know that’s what’s going to be the narrative,” Quinn said. “If it were, then it might make sense to have a sunset on it. That would not be the case.”
