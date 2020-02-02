Utah Lawmaker Files Legislation to Recall Sitting US Senator

Utah Rep. Tim Quinn (R-Huber City) filed a bill last week to recall an elected US Senator.

The bill was filed after months of Mitt Romney’s relentless attacks against President Donald Trump.

Mitt has been one of the most vocal anti-Trump Republicans since joining the US Senate in 2019.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: President Trump had an excellent relationship with Mitt’s predecessor, Orrin Hatch. UT went for president Trump in 2016, in spite of local rightie ‘resistance’ from a few insignificant fools. Orrin Hatch assured president Trump that Mitt would be a good replacement. Then the president endorsed Mitt for the UT senate seat.

.@MittRomney has announced he is running for the Senate from the wonderful State of Utah. He will make a great Senator and worthy successor to @OrrinHatch, and has my full support and endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

Romney thanked the president for his support.

Thank you Mr. President for the support. I hope that over the course of the campaign I also earn the support and endorsement of the people of Utah. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) February 20, 2018

But Romney, due to envy and bitterness, and being a small ‘man’, after winning the senate seat in UT, betrayed the people of Utah, his friend Orrin Hatch and all the Trump voters, and the senate and his party too. Now even Utah is getting sick of his treachery.

On Friday Mitt Romney voted with Democrats to extend the sham impeachment trial of President Trump.

What a douche!

Deseret News reported: