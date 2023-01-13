USC Bans The Word ‘Field’ Because It May Offend Descendants of Slavery

The University of Southern California has gone full Orwell and officially removed all mention of the word ‘field’ from the curriculum and academic references because it supposedly has “racist” connotations. This is not satire.

The university announced that phrases such as “track and field”, “field of study” and “going into the field” will be banned and replaced by obscure words including “practicum” in order to avoid offending anyone and advance the cause of anti-racism.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The elimination of words is inspired by George Orwell’s 1984 and Newspeak, in which the permissible vocabulary range was steadily reduced in order to control thought. Power over language equates to power over reality, and this is why woke progressives are hell-bent on limiting the range of acceptable words in the name of political correctness.

According to a letter explaining the decision,“This change supports anti-racist social work practice by replacing language that would be considered anti-Black or anti-immigrant in favour of inclusive language.”

“Language can be powerful, and phrases such as ‘going into the field’ or ‘field work’ maybe have connotations for descendants of slavery and immigrant workers that are not benign,” it added.

Apparently, throughout human history, only black slaves and immigrant workers have ever worked in fields. Farmers and native farm workers presumably never existed.

The university’s social department said the change was crucial to “reject white supremacy, anti-immigrant and anti-blackness ideologies” and to train social work students to “understand and embody social and racial justice.”

Now that @USC has confirmed that fields are racist, I think @JoeBiden owes us an explanation… pic.twitter.com/L4mRcHbdy0 — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) January 11, 2023

Summit report: In other words, eliminating completely harmless words because they may offend a handful of idiotic imbeciles is a key component of the university’s struggle session factory line, which must produce a steady stream of brainwashed language police cadets to rule over our new woke dystopia.

As we previously highlighted, Stanford University proposed adding the term “American” to a blacklist with other ‘harmful’ words, reasoning that it is ‘too U.S.-centric’ and not inclusive enough of other countries.

Although Stanford had to walk back the policy, it is now commonplace for supposed institutions of education to attempt to ban ordinary words and phrases as part of a loyalty oath to the woke mob.