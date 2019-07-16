USAF Issues Strong Warning As Million People Vow To Storm Area 51

A strong warning has been issued by the US Air Force to anyone planning to storm Area 51 as a part of a planned Facebook meet-up.

So far over a million people have pledged to meet up and storm the secret research base in search of evidence which proves the existence of aliens.

While the event started out as a joke, the US army is taking it very seriously.

The London Economic reports: More than a million people have signed up to an event called “Storm Area 51, they can’t stop all of us” which invites people to gather en masse before going in to the air force base.

The event is scheduled to take place on 20th September, but strong warnings have been issued to anyone thinking about joining in on the day.

Air Force spokesperson Laura McAndrews has said: “[Area 51] is an open training range for the US Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces.

“The US Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets”.

Trespass on a military base is a federal offence and people run the risk of getting jail time, a fine and a criminal record.

Warning signs at Area 51 even state that the use of lethal force is authorized.