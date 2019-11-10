“USA! USA!”: President Trump Receives Hero’s Welcome at Alabama-LSU Game

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were greeted by a crowd of over 100,000 cheering and chanting “USA! USA!” on Saturday at the Alabama-LSU game.

“Trump sat in a box owned by Jim Wilson, a real estate businessman from Alabama. The president was joined by Louisiana Republican Reps. Clay Higgins, Mike Johnson, Ralph Abraham and Garret Graves; Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., and Alabama Republican Reps. Robert Aderholt, Bradley Byrne and Gary Palmer,” ESPN reports.

The crowd at Byrant-Denny Stadium later broke into rapturous applause and a standing ovation when Trump and Melania were shown on the Jumbotron.

Trump was cheered by a crowd outside the stadium as he arrived.

Inside the stadium, Trump was cheered and received with “USA!” chants.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are in attendance at the Alabama/LSU football game @TheCrimsonWhite @CWsports pic.twitter.com/ru3tRZLnD5 — Hannah Saad (@hannah_saad21) November 9, 2019

THE CROWD ROARED FOR TRUMP!

Trump is welcomed with open arms at the LSU vs. Alabama game.



In DC, he was booed at the Nationals game.



A pretty great example of the DC resistance bubble. pic.twitter.com/T3v5D1Tiut — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) November 9, 2019

Excerpt from pool report: “POTUS just came in and stood waving from a luxury box near midfield. Fans cheered loudly, some chanting “USA”

On scene video:

Donald Trump and Melania in suite at 50 yard line behind LSU bench. Crowd cheers and chants USA. pic.twitter.com/1HAVzWHZ6s — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 9, 2019

Trump gets a standing O when he is shown on the Jumbotron https://t.co/Q7Mfz0CsuZ — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) November 9, 2019

Massive cheers:

Cheers drown out the lingering boos. pic.twitter.com/TLUCD40Qik — Matt Houston (@MattCHouston) November 9, 2019

Trump & Melania on the Jumbotron pic.twitter.com/wokYqfexLO — Jessa Reid Bolling (@jr_bolling) November 9, 2019

Video clip from TV coverage:

New video from different vantage point in stadium:

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greeted with cheers and chants of “USA” and “Trump 2020” here in Tuscaloosa at #AlabamaVsLSU.



The Trumps were announced during the first timeout. Alabama fumbled in the red zone right after. pic.twitter.com/cqBFegmYs0 — Dan Merica (@merica) November 9, 2019

A certain Senate candidate not named Jeff Sessions is sitting with President Trump at today’s game. https://t.co/LL0qJEy1GS — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 9, 2019