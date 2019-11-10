“USA! USA!”: President Trump Receives Hero’s Welcome at Alabama-LSU Game

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were greeted by a crowd of over 100,000 cheering and chanting “USA! USA!” on Saturday at the Alabama-LSU game.
“Trump sat in a box owned by Jim Wilson, a real estate businessman from Alabama. The president was joined by Louisiana Republican Reps. Clay Higgins, Mike Johnson, Ralph Abraham and Garret Graves; Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., and Alabama Republican Reps. Robert Aderholt, Bradley Byrne and Gary Palmer,” ESPN reports.
The crowd at Byrant-Denny Stadium later broke into rapturous applause and a standing ovation when Trump and Melania were shown on the Jumbotron.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Trump was cheered by a crowd outside the stadium as he arrived.
Inside the stadium, Trump was cheered and received with “USA!” chants.
THE CROWD ROARED FOR TRUMP!
Excerpt from pool report: “POTUS just came in and stood waving from a luxury box near midfield. Fans cheered loudly, some chanting “USA”
On scene video:
Massive cheers:
Video clip from TV coverage:
New video from different vantage point in stadium:
