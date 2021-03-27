USA Today Editor FIRED for Falsely Blaming White People for Boulder Shooting

A Trump-hating USA Today editor was fired on Friday after she falsley blamed the Boulder mass shooting on white people.

“It’s always an angry white man. Always,” tweeted ‘race and inclusion’ editor Hemal Jhaveri on Monday evening immediately after news of the killing spree broke.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

I’m shocked and appalled that the Race and Inclusion editor at a major newspaper, is, in fact, a racist. (And pronouns in bio, of course.) pic.twitter.com/lhP7mKTRj6 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 23, 2021

The gunman was named the next day as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, a Trump-Hating, WaPo-reading immigrant from Syria.

“Hi friends. Some news,” tweeted Jhaveri on Friday. “I am no longer working at For The Win and USA TODAY. Here’s what happened.”

In a Medium article about her firing, Jhaveri explains that even after seeing a picture of the shooter, she tweeted a “dashed off over-generalization” about the suspect.

“It was a careless error of judgment, sent at a heated time, that doesn’t represent my commitment to racial equality,” Jhaveri admitted. “I regret sending it. I apologized and deleted the tweet.”

Summit.news reports: In Jhaveri’s world, “racial equality” apparently means blaming an entire race of people for the actions of one violent Islamist.

However, Jhaveri thinks that her firing wasn’t specifically in relation to that tweet, but to others in which she was “publicly naming whiteness as a defining problem.” She also referenced a 2017 tweet in which she called out “a reporter’s white privilege” as another reason for her dismissal.

“My previous tweets were flagged not for inaccuracy or for political bias, but for publicly naming whiteness as a defining problem,” Jhaveri said. “That is something USA TODAY, and many other newsrooms across the country, can not tolerate.”

The now unemployed journalist also claimed she was the victim of racist “microaggressions” carried out by “majority white” USA Today staff during her 8 year run with the media outlet.

Jhaveri also complained about a standards and ethics meeting in which an editor “argued it was OK to deadname transgender people” (the horror).

“I could go on,” Jhaveri said. “Over almost 8 years, plenty of incidents have piled up.”

“This is not about bias, or keeping personal opinions off of Twitter. It’s about challenging whiteness and being punished for it,” Jhaveri wrote.

“Like many places, USA TODAY values ‘equality and inclusion,’ but only as long as it knows its rightful place, which is subservient to white authority,” she added.

By the sounds of it, I’m sure everyone at USA Today will sorely miss Jhaveri’s “inclusive” presence.

Jhaveri wasn’t the only journalist to let slip anti-white racism in the aftermath of the shooting – literally countless others posted similar tweets.

None of them appear to have been fired.