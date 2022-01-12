USA Today Declares That Pedophilia Is ‘Natural’ in Deleted Tweet

USA Today was forced to delete a series of Tweets on Wednesday following public backlash after they promoted pedophilia as ‘natural.’

Yes, really.

The since-deleted tweet that sparked the outrage stated the following: “In recent decades, the science on pedophilia has improved. One of the most significant findings is that pedophilia is likely determined in the womb, though environmental factors may influence whether someone acts on an urge to abuse.”

Seriously? USA Today tried to casually let us know that pedophilia is natural. https://t.co/D5GczYs1Md pic.twitter.com/hTqP4F0qCn — News Punch (@realnewspunch) January 12, 2022

Summit.news reports: Within hours however, the entire tweet thread had been removed and a new tweet posted which said, “A previous thread did not include all information and the story it was written about is behind a paywall. We made the decision to delete the thread.”

A previous thread did not include all information and the story it was written about is behind a paywall. We made the decision to delete the thread. — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) January 11, 2022

Thankfully, the Internet is forever, and people had already saved screenshots of the original thread.

The original thread and article discussed how there was a “misunderstanding” about what a pedophile is and that “not all pedophiles abuse kids.”

The thread sympathized with pedos in relieving them of responsibility for their actions.

“Pedophiles may not have control over the fact that they are attracted to kids,” said the original tweet, which called for more treatment and “therapy.”

“The evidence suggests it’s inborn, neurological,” according to “sex researcher” and “expert on pedophilia” James Canton.

This conveniently counters other evidence that suggests pedophilia and other aberrant sexual lifestyles are actually caused by child abuse

The normalization of pedophilia has long been a goal of the entertainment and media establishment, as clearly indicated by the massive rush to defend the 2020 movie Cuties, which was basically soft porn for nonces.

If they can socially re-engineer people to embrace moral relativism to such a degree that child molestation becomes acceptable, they can then legitimize literally anything.

Meanwhile, I think many people would agree that USA Today needs its hard drives checking.