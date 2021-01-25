USA on the ‘Brink of a Terrible Civil War’ – Millions Told to Prepare

328 million Americans should prepare for a “terrible civil war” in the USA, according to hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio.

“I believe we are on the brink of a terrible civil war,” the Bridgewater Associates founder wrote in a series of Twitter posts.

“We are at an inflection point between entering a type of hell of fighting or pulling back to work together for peace and prosperity,” he added. “Our country is still in a terrible financial state and terribly divided.” Dalio’s dire waring comes as conservatives in America face unprecedented censorship and as the elites continue to consolidate wealth and power amid a pandemic-induced economic crisis.

Businessinsider.com reports: This was not the first time Dalio has warned that the US could fall into a kind of civil war if political and wealth gaps aren’t addressed.

He has often warned that a lack of opportunity, income divides, and under-investment in education could cause irreversible damage.

“I’ve studied the last 500 years of history and cycles: large wealth gaps with large values gaps at the same time that there’s a lot of debt and there’s an economic downturn produces conflict and vulnerability,” he told CNN’s Poppy Harlow in an interview aired last month.

Dalio also likened the recent exodus of CEOs and companies from business hubs like New York and San Francisco to Florida and Texas as a sort of “civil war.”

“We’re seeing a form of civil war: people are leaving to go from one place to another, partially for taxes, but also partially for other reasons,” he said in December. “The worst alternative is that one side or another says, ‘This isn’t my country anymore. This isn’t my population.'”

On Sunday, Dalio said both Democrats and Republicans need to bring about change.

“Good words and spirit aren’t enough,” he wrote. “People will have to agree on both how to grow the pie and how to divide it well. That will require revolutionary change.”