USA Will NOT Participate in W.H.O. Vaccine Project

The USA will not participate in a World Health Organization effort to develop a vaccine to combat the Chinese coronavirus.

A spokesman for the US mission confirmed that “there will be no US official participation” in the programme.

“We look forward to learning more about this initiative in support of international cooperation to develop a vaccine for Covid-19 as soon as possible,” the spokesman said.

The withdrawal from the W.H.O. program follows President Trump’s announcement that the US government would halt funding to the corrupt organization for “covering up” the coronavirus outbreak from China.

The move to develop a worldwide vaccine was launched by globalists French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday.

Macron, an outspoken critic of President Trump, said he hopes to “reconcile around this joint initiative both China and the US, because this is about saying the fight against Covid-19 is a common human good and there should be no division in order to win this battle.”

The group has vowed to provide vaccine to countries across the planet and make ‘global’ decisions about how to best treat the coronavirus outbreak.

Independent.co.uk reports: The US is suspending $400m in funds for WHO after the president claimed that the organisation took China’s claims about the virus “at face value” and now must be “held accountable”.

WHO general-director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesys said last week that “now is the time for us to be united against a common struggle” in his rebuke of the president’s claims.

He said: “When we’re divided, the virus exploits the cracks between us.”

The director-general had previously criticised the president for politicising the virus, saying that “now is not the time for pointing fingers”.