US Women Now Facing A Shortage Of Sanitary Products

Women in the US are now experiencing an acute shortage of sanitary products in the latest supply chain break down under Joe Biden.
Already faced with having to wait for baby formula to be shipped in from the UK and Europe, women are now struggling to find tampons.
It must be Russia’s fault!
Summit News reports: Insider reports that “The war in Ukraine has also affected supplies of plastics and absorbency materials used to manufacture products, and fertilizer needed to grow cotton.“
Ok, it’s Ukraine again is it? Right.
According to Nielsen IQ, the average cost of a box of tampons has ballooned by 10%, and retailers are now jacking up prices owing to shortages.
New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan addressed the issue Monday, writing to the CEO of Procter & Gamble, calling the situation “very troubling.” and urging the manufacturer to deal with the situation.
Meanwhile, NPR has been relentlessly mocked for describing the tampon shortage as a problem for ‘people who menstruate’.