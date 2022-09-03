US University Mandates Covid Jabs for Students…But Not Staff

Susquehanna University in Pennsylvania has released its Covid vaccination protocol for autumn 2022 and it states that students must be fully jabbed before returning to campus.
On the other hand however employees are only “strongly encouraged” to be vaccinated prior to arriving to campus, with a suggestion that the unjabbed staff should “talk to their doctor about the benefits.”
Info Wars reports: Students employed by the university are subject to stricter protocols.
Susquehanna University policy states that students may request a COVID-19 vaccination exemption for medical, religious, or philosophical reasons, though whether such an exemption will be granted will be considered “on an individual basis through the Student Health Center.”
The university also reserves “the right to require exemption approvals be renewed for each academic year,” leaving students wondering if their exemption would be approved each subsequent year.
Susquehanna gives individual instructors the ability to choose to require masks in their classrooms, regardless of any student’s vaccination or booster status.
“Instructors have discretion to require masks in classrooms regardless of class participants’ vaccination/booster status,” the university website reads.
Niamh Harris
