US Troops Told To Go On Food Stamps To Deal With Inflation As Biden Sends $60 Billion To Ukraine

The US Army is advising our soldiers to apply for food stamps to deal with Biden’s skyrocketing inflation at the same time as the government is sending tens of billions of dollars overseas to Ukraine.

Every week our government announces they’re sending billions more dollars to Ukraine to start World War III and meanwhile our troops need to go on food stamps to survive here at home.



From Fox News, “Army suggests food stamps for soldiers battling inflation”:

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The U.S. Army has released guidance for soldiers as they fight inflation, including a suggestion that they take advantage of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps.



SNAP, a benefit for low-income Americans, is a program for which “service members and their families may be eligible,” the guidance said, pointing soldiers and their families to the SNAP website and phone number. SNAP is one of several options discussed as part of the Army’s Financial Readiness Program.



“With inflation affecting everything from gas prices to groceries to rent, some Soldiers and their families are finding it harder to get by on the budgets they’ve set and used before,” guidance from Sergeant Major Michael Grinston said. “Soldiers of all ranks can seek guidance, assistance, and advice through the Army’s Financial Readiness Program.”

Serious questions are beginning to emerge about the billions of aid dollars sent to Ukraine.

In August, CBS News on Sunday night quietly deleted their own bombshell documentary “Arming Ukraine” exposing how the corrupt Kiev regime is stealing tens of billions of dollars worth of US weapons aid sent to Ukraine.

“The new CBS Reports documentary, ‘Arming Ukraine,’ explores why much of the billions of dollars of military aid that the U.S. is sending to Ukraine doesn’t make it to the front lines: ‘Like 30% of it reaches its final destination,’” CBS tweeted on Friday.

The full film, which was produced by CBS’s Alex Pena and is now deleted from their website, was remarkable in how despite it being totally biased against Russia they nonetheless highlighted how our endless billions in aid was being dumped into a black hole.

Meanwhile, our service members are unable to afford to feed themselves at home.