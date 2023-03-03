US Taxpayers Have A ‘Duty’ To Defend Ukraine’s Border From Invasion Janet Yellen Claims

American taxpayers have a “moral duty” to defend Ukraine’s eastern border from invasion by giving the country aid, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen claimed earlier this week.

In a recent New York Times op-ed published which was while the secretary was visiting Ukraine, Yellen said the American support “is motivated, first and foremost, by a moral duty to come to the aid of a people under attack.”

U.S. economic assistance plays a foundational role in supporting Ukraine’s resistance to Russia's illegal and immoral war. And as President Zelenskyy has said, our assistance is not charity – it’s an investment in global security and democracy. https://t.co/xhJrF6XFmN — Secretary Janet Yellen (@SecYellen) February 27, 2023

Breitbart reports: American lawmakers have so far earmarked more than $110 billion of taxpayer funds to defend the border against a Russian invasion.

“Our work is not over. In fact, it is more vital than ever that we continue supporting the Ukrainians,” she continued. “Ukraine’s military resistance depends on a government that can function effectively, as well as a stable economy that can help finance defense efforts over the long term. By fortifying the ‘home front,’ our economic assistance is helping make possible Ukraine’s stalwart frontline defense against Russia.”

In addition to funding Ukraine’s defense, the Biden administration has imposed approximately 1,500 new and 750 amended sanctions and export controls against Russia, the State Department estimates.

Yellen boasted the sanctions have “systematically degraded Russia’s military-industrial complex and reduced revenues that the Kremlin is relying on to fund its war. As demonstrated by our new actions last week, we will not rest until the war is over.”

Critics claim the measures, along with the inflaming rhetoric, has caused the Russian conflict to escalate and prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin from an off-ramp to end the struggle without impacting his domestic political standing.

While championing the defense of Ukraine’s border, Yellen’s op-ed made no mention of the U.S. southern border invasion, instead, she proclaimed the money spent on Ukraine’s border miles away from the continental U.S. would match “our commitment to our ideals — and our capacity to see in others the same desires that animated our own struggles for freedom and justice.”