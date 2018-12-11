US Taxpayer Has Been Footing Fuel Bill For Saudi Jets Bombing Yemen

The Pentagon has admitted that millions of dollars in American taxpayers’ money has been lost to the Saudi-led bombing campaign against Yemen

The US taxpayer has been footing the bill for the refueling of Saudi jets since March 2015, a huge loss that the US Defense has put down to ‘accounting errors’.

Since the start of the Saudi-led intervention over three and a half years ago up until November this year, the US provided mid-air refueling for Saudi-led coalition aircraft that then flew missions related to the Yemen campaign, according to a report by The Atlantic

RT reports: The oversight makes the US’ support for Riyadh’s air campaign even more intolerable, an analyst told RT.

The Pentagon has acknowledged that the Department of Defense “failed to charge the Saudi-led coalition adequately for fuel and refueling services” as Gulf state warplanes rained bombs on Yemen. The size of the “error” naturally compounded over the more than three years that the US offered its services, resulting in an unpaid invoice that likely totals tens of millions of dollars.

While the US halted its refueling support in mid-November as a result of the growing outcry over Saudi human rights abuses, the Pentagon’s glaring accounting screw-up is par for the course, investigative journalist David Lindorff told RT.

“Here’s this huge amount of money being spent on fueling these Saudi jets bombing Yemen. And it’s bad enough they’re doing it, but then they’re not charging the Saudis – who have endless money.”

Lindorff claimed that the Pentagon’s bookkeeping is “frequently just being made up,” adding that the so-called error was just another one of the department’s “accounting gimmicks.”