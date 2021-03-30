US Supreme Court Rejects Bid To Make Hillary Clinton Testify About Private Email Server

On Monday the Supreme Court rejected a case seeking to have Hillary Clinton testify about her use of a private email for official business while she served in the Obama administration.

The Supreme Court has left in place a ruling blocking the conservative group Judicial Watch from deposing Clinton over her private email server

Without elaborating, David Kendall, who represented the former secretary of State said the Supreme Court’s decision “speaks for itself.”

Breitbart reports: In an unsigned order issued with no comment, the justices denied an appeal from the conservative legal group Judicial Watch, mainly keeping in place a federal appeals court ruling from last August which stated that Clinton could not be forced to sit for a deposition.

Judicial Watch had wanted to depose Clinton, her aide Cheryl Mills, and other State Department employees over Clinton’s use of an unsecured personal email server — even for classified information — in a case seeking public access to State Department emails.

Clinton’s emails were subject to multiple investigations, including an FBI investigation which declined to charge her with violating federal record-keeping requirements or other crimes, despite clear evidence of violations.

Clinton’s emails were a major political issue in her failed 2016 bid against former President Donald Trump.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton issued a statement accusing the court of upholding a “double standard” and undermining faith in public institutions.

“Hillary Clinton ignored the law but received special protection from both the courts and law enforcement,” he said. “For countless Americans, this double standard of justice has destroyed confidence in the fair administration of justice.”

This case is Judicial Watch Inc. v. Clinton, No. 20-1051 in the Supreme Court of the United States.