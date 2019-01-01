US Strategic Command Threatens Mass Destruction In Disturbing New Year Message

The US military has been forced to apologize after sparking outrage for its tasteless New Year message bragging about thermonuclear bombs

As the world was ringing-in 2019 with wishes of peace, health and happiness, the US Strategic Command (STRATCOM) had a different type of message.

In a disturbing twitter New Year’s Eve message, it reminded the world of its ability to drop massive bombs by showing off footage of stealth bombers and huge explosions.

“Times Square tradition rings in the New Year by dropping the big ball… if ever needed, we are #ready to drop something much, much bigger,” STRATCOM tweeted

Press TV reports: The Monday evening message, now deleted, referred to New Year’s Eve celebrations in New York City’s iconic Times Square, where exactly a minute before the midnight, a time ball atop the One Times Square tower descends in a 60-second drop to mark the transition into the next year.

The US Strategic Command, however, put its own creative spin on the traditional celebration and the outcome was catastrophic.

“TimesSquare tradition rings in the #NewYear by dropping the big ball … if ever needed, we are #ready to drop something much, much bigger. Watch to the end!,” read the tweet, which also featured a video of a nuclear-capable B-2 bomber dropping large payloads.

Ironically, the USSTRATCOM’s twitter page features the motto: “Peace is our profess in… .”

Faced with heavy backlash on social media, the force published an apology, saying the post was “in poor taste and does not reflect our values.”

But the damage had been done as users continued to question the thought process that led to the disturbing tweet.

Lol mass murder is literally your job, don’t go on about “values” pic.twitter.com/Yk7jzd19RE — Bayonetta Neill–Concelman (@jwcocaine) January 1, 2019

World is watching. Do it

🇩🇪🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/FKJ9Q5Kl9g — Mike (@Mike72279593) December 31, 2018

I don’t get WHY you would tweet this?

It’s beyond peculiar, as an American I find this horrifically irresponsible.

The world knows our Military is always ready.

Strength comes in silence vs using twitter to pound our chest — SpicyFiles (@SpicyFiles) December 31, 2018

A very late entry for worst tweet of 2018 from @US_Stratcom (it has been deleted) pic.twitter.com/fP0D2c7EEW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 31, 2018