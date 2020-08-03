US Senator Accuses Media of Creating ‘Panic Porn’ Over Coronavirus

GOP senator Ron Johnson claims that the U.S. ‘overreacted’ to the pandemic and has accused the media of pushing Coronavirus ‘panic porn’.

“If people really looked at this disease, it is worse than the flu, but it’s not that much worse. It shouldn’t be leading to these generalized shutdowns,” the Wisconsin senator insisted.

The Seanator blasted the media for downplaying the of effectiveness of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine.

The Daily Beast reports: Johnson, who last month insisted that the nation “overreacted” to the coronavirus pandemic,” appeared on far-right podcast War Room: Pandemic to push back against the overwhelming scientific evidence that hydroxychloroquine is not an effective coronavirus treatment or preventative.

Pointing to the early “anecdotal evidence” of its success as a prophylactic and therapeutic, the Wisconsin senator claimed it was “baffling” that the drug has become so politicized while insisting “the risk is minuscule where the reward is huge.”

Trump and his allies have recently re-embraced hydroxychloroquine as a potential “cure” after a fringe doctor—who believes demon sperm causes female medical problems and alien DNA is used in medications—loudly touted the drug’s benefits in a viral video last week. Even after being confronted over the doctor’s bizarre assertions, Trump has continued to endorse her claims on the drug, calling her “spectacular.”

Despite numerous clinical trials and randomized studies finding no benefit from the drug, Johnson insisted that we could potentially be saving “tens of thousands of lives” by making it widely available to coronavirus patients. In June, the FDA revoked its use because of potentially deadly cardiac side effects. Furthermore, several of the health experts on Trump’s coronavirus task force have said it’s time to “move on” from hydroxychloroquine.

After Johnson called on Trump to take executive action to reinstate the emergency use of the drug, co-host Raheem Kassam asked him if he agreed that the media is deliberately anti-hydroxychloroquine in order to force Trump to fail against the pandemic and lose the election. Johnson, meanwhile, took that opportunity to downplay the virus’ lethality.

“They realize the best way to defeat Joe Biden is to reduce the fear on COVID,” the Republican lawmaker said. “If people really looked at this disease, it is worse than the flu, but it’s not that much worse. It shouldn’t be leading to these generalized shutdowns.”