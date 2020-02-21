US School Bus Sent To Buckingham Palace With Poster Urging The Public To ‘Get Prince Andrew To Call The FBI’

A US style school bus with a poster urging the public to ‘get Prince Andrew to call the FBI’ was sent to Buckingham Palace by a lawyer representing victims of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

US lawyer Gloria Allred arranged for bus, which featured a banner with a picture of the Prince, to be driven past Buckingham Palace with a message which read: If you see this man ask him to call the FBI’, drove around Buckingham Palace today.

During a press conference on the steps of the New York supreme court on Friday, Allred appealed directly to Andrew to come forward to the FBI and share with them information about what he had seen while spending time with Epstein at his properties in Manhattan and elsewhere.

The Mail Online reports: The yellow bus drove through central London and around the perimeter of the palace, putting mounting pressure on the Duke of York to answer questions about his friendship with billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

A banner on the side read: ‘If you see this man please ask him to call the FBI to answer their questions.’

The duke has stepped away from royal duties following his disastrous Newsnight interview which probed his relationship with disgraced U.S. financier Epstein, who was found dead in a New York prison cell last August.

As a result, several charities he was associated with no longer receive his patronage and he was notably absent from the main annual Christmas service at Sandringham.

The future of his Dragons-Den style pet project Pitch@Palace has also been put in jeopardy as major supporters pulled the plug and their financial support.

The bus featured the website address for attorney Gloria Allred, who is representing several alleged victims of Epstein and thought to have organised the stunt.

During a press conference in America last year Ms Allred – who is currently in New York for the trial of Harvey Weinstein – said Andrew ‘has an obligation’ to meet with investigators to disclose what he knew about Epstein.

The Prince, a former Royal Navy officer who retired in 2000, was set to be honoured with a naval promotion on the day he turned 60, but asked for it to be ‘deferred’.

The Duke was seen today for the first time leaving Royal Lodge, the Windsor residence he shares with his ex-wife, Fergie, since his low-key 60th birthday celebrations.

The Duke celebrated his birthday last week with his ex-wife at Royal Lodge – in stark contrast to the weekend-long party he enjoyed at St James’s Palace for his 50th birthday.

Flags to mark his birthday did not fly from public buildings, though the bells of Westminster Abbey did ring to mark the occasion.

According to onlookers, the bus made its way through Mayfair before it was pulled over by police in Park Street.