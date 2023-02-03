US President Says More Than ‘Half The Women In His Administration Are Women’

In his latest public gaffe the US President boasted that “more than half the women in my administration are women.“
Joe Biden is making America the laughing stock of the world.
InfoWars reported: The brain fart came on Thursday as Biden spoke at a ceremony for the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act.
Later, introducing former Democrat President Bill Clinton, Biden again suffered a mental lapse in welcoming the 42nd President “back to the United States Congress” instead of the Capitol.
The Benny Show podcast host Benny Johnson highlighted the irony of Biden discussing sexual assault as Clinton sat behind him.
Pretty! This has been a really wonderful post. Many thanks for providing these details.
Well there’s quite a few that I’m pretty sure are trans genders. I think that’s what he meant.
I don’t know there names and their in both parties but there’s a few I’m pretty certain are trans.
So, is the Ketanji a woman or a man???