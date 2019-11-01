US President Publicly Admits He Wants Syria’s Oil

US President Donald Trump has publicly admitted that he is planning to keep troops in Syria because he wants the country’s oil.

During a White House press conference on October 23, Trump said he wanted US companies to enter into the oil region to tap the war-torn country’s natural resources. “What I intend to do, perhaps, is make a deal with an ExxonMobil or one of our great companies to go in there and do it properly,” Trump said.

US secretary of defense Matk Esper confirmed last week that American troops would be deployed to protect the oil fields

Well at least the President he is being honest, but now what?

RT reports: This kind of honesty threatens the usual world order where everyone accuses the US of fighting wars for oil, and Washington denies it, and takes the oil anyway.

