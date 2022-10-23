US President Gets Lost On Stage & Talks Gibberish…Yet Again

Yet again, Joe Biden has been filmed getting lost on a stage and speaking complete gibberish.

This is the US President, leader of the free world….or so we’re supposed to believe

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Joe Biden got lost again.

pic.twitter.com/zpIZLPoiYa — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 20, 2022

Summit News reports: Biden was in Pittsburgh jabbering about the $25.3million reconstruction of the Fern Hollow Bridge which collapsed in January.

“By Christmas, God willing, I’m coming to walk over this sucker,” Biden told the crowd, referring to the fact that the rebuilding of the bridge still isn’t completed.

For some reason Biden’s team thinks this is something to be lauded as a great achievement.

He gibbered about his infrastructure bill, the cost of which he can’t recall, so he just blurted out several numbers, hoping one would be correct:

Biden: “Over a billion, 200, a trillion, 200 billion dollars!”



pic.twitter.com/Qd0tgODGMU — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 20, 2022

Answers on a postcard as to what the hell he’s on about here:

At one point he claimed his grandfather was “an all American football player”:

Biden's claim, unsurprisingly, appears to be completely made up



🧵



1/x https://t.co/HIcUWWu9Z7 — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) October 20, 2022

He told Democratic candidate John Fetterman’s wife that she was going to be great in the Senate, which many pointed out was probably because she is basically the candidate in the wake of Fetterman’s own decline following a stroke.

Biden to John Fetterman's wife: "Gisele, you’re going to be a great, great lady in the Senate." pic.twitter.com/bFu8PxXNVT — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 20, 2022

A reporter attempts to ask John Fetterman a question.



Jersey Gisele immediately jumps in and goes “We’re not doing interviews.”

pic.twitter.com/Uf4LCK7tR9 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 20, 2022

A reporter asked Biden if other Democrats are making a mistake by saying they don’t want Biden to campaign for them, to which he replied with unintelligible nonsense.

“No. They’re by 16 there. I’ve already gone in for yet, and a lot more grass. Another 20 or so. I’m gonna be going,” Biden appeared to say.