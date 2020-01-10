U.S. Officials: Ukrainian Plane Was Shot Down by Iran

U.S. officials say they are “confident” that Iran shot down a Ukrainian jetliner in the immediate aftermath of the Iranian missile attack on U.S. targets.

On Wednesday, the first footage was released from the crash site of the Ukrainian plane that crashed outside Tehran moments after takeoff.

The plane was carrying 180 passengers and crew, all of whom were killed just minutes after takeoff from Tehran.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: This came on the same night that Iran fired over a dozen missiles at US bases in Iraq.

Al Hadath Dubai News reported a missile took down the Ukrainian flight after the crash on Wednesday.

Al Hadath: Preliminary images of the Ukrainian plane suspected of being hit by an Iranian missile.

On Wednesday morning Iran refused to turn over the black box from the downed plane.

Iran will not give black box from crashed Ukrainian airliner to Boeing: Mehr



What does the regime in #Iran have to hide?https://t.co/zkHyVEL0Bh — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 8, 2020

Ukrainian officials say the Boeing 737-800 involved in the crash is one of the best planes in the Ukrainian fleet.

And a local Iranian reportedly discovered a “control segment” of a TOR M1 missile near the the Ukrainian plane crash site.

A local took this image (L) near the PS752 crash site, clearly showing the control segment of a TOR M1 missile.

(via @Azematt) pic.twitter.com/afkfnYaP1r — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 8, 2020

More on the missile segment near the plane (translated) “One of the locals was the first image of a piece inside the water crossbars near the Ukrainian aircraft crash site to @AshkanMonfared_ send that clearly the control section of a tour I am”

Riot police protected the crash site on Thursday.

Reports of riot police guarding the crash site https://t.co/Iq07dyhcnY — Azim (@Azematt) January 8, 2020

Ukrainian officials on Thursday said they want to investigate the crash site for missile parts after images appeared on the internet.

And photos of the Ukrainian flight show shrapnel damage on the wings and fuselage.

Surface to air missiles explode near their target to spray it with shrapnel. This increases the impact ratio significantly.



Images from PS752 shows clear signs of shrapnel.

(via @Azematt) pic.twitter.com/FxzAZO4Pmt — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 8, 2020

And now this — US OFFICIALS CONFIDENT UKRAINIAN JETLINER WAS SHOT DOWN!