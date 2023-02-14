US Officials Tell Citizens To Leave Russia Immediately

On Monday the United States issued a top level advisory telling American citizens to leave Russia immediately and cease travel to the country as Russia’s war against Ukraine continues.

The US embassy in Moscow also warned Americans not to travel to Russia.

The level 4 warning is the highest level of alert issued by the State Department.

Citing risks of harassment and wrongful detention for American citizens specifically, the alert read:

“Do not travel to Russia due to the unpredictable consequences of the unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces, the potential for harassment and the singling out of U.S. citizens for detention by Russian government security officials, the arbitrary enforcement of local law, limited flights into and out of Russia, the Embassy’s limited ability to assist U.S. citizens in Russia, and the possibility of terrorism”

What does the American government know?