US Military Conduct “Mysterious” War Drills in Los Angeles

A series of loud booms rocked downtown LA on Monday after the U.S. Army conducted a mysterious training exercise involving aircraft and weapon simulations.

Onlookers filmed helicopters swarming overheard, as loud booms echoed through the streets.

Zerohedge.com reports: The training is set to run through Saturday in Los Angeles and Long Beach.

“Residents may hear sounds associated with the training, including aircraft and weapon simulations” the LAPD said in a news release.

“Each location selected enables special operations teams and flight crews to maintain maximum readiness and proficiency, validate equipment and exercise standard safety procedures.

The training is essential to ensure service members are fully trained and prepared to defend our nation overseas.”

The army also noted that:

“The local terrain and training facilities in Los Angeles provide the Army with unique locations and simulates urban environments the service members may encounter when deployed overseas.

“There is no replacement for realistic training.”

But not everyone got the message…

https://twitter.com/jo_leitch/status/1092657453718589440

As MCViewPoint noted, “Not the first ‘urban training’ article of late. The war machine can never remember to tell anyone ahead of time. Because you don’t want to take a chance on advertising the real thing (martial law) when it happens.”