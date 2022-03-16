US Is Supporting Ukraine ‘In Defense Of The NATO Alliance’ VP Harris Said In Now Deleted Tweet

Vice President Kamala Harris stated, in a now-deleted tweet, that the US is supporting Ukraine “in defense of the NATO alliance”

Her mistake.. (or was it?}…Ukraine is not a part of NATO.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

A tweet from the @KamalaHarris account on Tuesday said: “When I was in Poland, I met with U.S. and Polish service members, thanking them for standing with our NATO allies for freedom, peace, and security,” it continued “The United States stands firmly with the Ukrainian people in defense of the NATO alliance.”

Harris made the same mistake over the weekend while speaking to House Democrats

“The United States stands firmly with the Ukrainian people in defense of the NATO alliance,” the VP told a gathering of the Democratic National Committee in Washington D.C. Saturday. “The ocean that separates us will not leave us untouched by this aggression.”

Fox News reports: The remarks made in the tweet, which featured a photo of Harris greeting American and Polish service members, come on the heels of similar statements she made while addressing House Democrats over the weekend at the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) winter meeting in D.C.

“Russia’s invasion threatens not just Ukraine’s democracy, it threatens democracy and security across Europe,” Harris said. “So I will say what I know we all say, and I will say over and over again: The United States stands firmly with the Ukrainian people in defense of the NATO alliance.”

Those remarks prompted the White House to alter the transcript from the event, adding “[and]” to make it appear that she said the United States supports Ukraine and defends surrounding NATO countries.

According to a spokesperson from Harris’ office, the account that issued the tweet is controlled by the DNC.

“The ‘and’ was omitted by accident, so we took it down and reposted with the correct remarks,” the DNC said in an emailed statement to Fox News.

A new version of the tweet posted Tuesday night now reads: “When I was in Poland, I met with U.S. and Polish service members, thanking them for standing with our NATO allies for freedom, peace, and security. The United States stands firmly with the Ukrainian people and in defense of the NATO alliance.”