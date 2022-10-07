US Is On The Brink of Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ With Russia Over Ukraine Says Biden

Joe Biden has warned that the US is on the brink of nuclear “Armageddon” with Russia over Ukraine.
Biden, who made the remarks during a James Murdoch fundraiser on Thursday, likened the situation to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis that brought the U.S. and Russia to a standoff over Russian nuclear missiles placed on Cuban soil.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
“We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis,” he said.
Latest Videos
FBI Chief Found Dead After Exposing Sickening Truth About Elite Pedophilia
Disturbing Proof the WEF and UN Are Quietly Deleting the Internet
WEF Insider Reveals 'Bug-Eating Agenda' Is About Destroying the Human Soul
Coolio Was About To Take Down Hollywood Pedophile Ring Before He Died
Pope Francis Vows To Usher In ‘One World Religion’
Bill Gates Caught Admitting ‘Climate Change Is WEF Scam’ to Inner Circle
Elites Panic As Queen’s Death Threatens To Expose Pedophile Ring
WEF Anoint Charles ‘The Great Reset King’
WEF To Force Public To Wear ‘Brain Implants’ So the Elite Can Read Their Minds
The Gateway Pundit reports: Biden reportedly said, in part, “We’re going to continue to support [Ukraine] but (for) the first time since the Cuban missile crisis, we have the direct threat of the use of a nuclear weapon if in fact things continue down the path that they are going. That’s a different deal.”
Biden quotes:
“We’re trying to figure out what is Putin’s off-ramp? Where does he get off? Where does he find a way out? Where does he find himself in a position that he does not, not only lose face but lose significant power in Russia?”
“He is not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological and chemical weapons, because his military is, you might say, significantly underperforming. I don’t think there’s any such thing as the ability to easily use tactical nuclear weapons and not end up with Armageddon.”
“We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis.”
“We’re going to continue to support [Ukraine] but (for) the first time since the Cuban missile crisis, we have the direct threat of the use of a nuclear weapon if in fact things continue down the path that they are going. That’s a different deal.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin said last month he would defend Russian territory “with all the means at our disposal,” raising concerns that he meant nuclear weapons.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- US Is On The Brink of Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ With Russia Over Ukraine Says Biden - October 7, 2022
- Fauci Tells Americans To Get Their Booster Jabs Claiming There’s ‘No Doubt They’re Safe’ - October 7, 2022
- Trudeau Govt’s$105M WEF Digital ID Contract Exposed - October 6, 2022