US Is On The Brink of Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ With Russia Over Ukraine Says Biden

Joe Biden has warned that the US is on the brink of nuclear “Armageddon” with Russia over Ukraine.

Biden, who made the remarks during a James Murdoch fundraiser on Thursday, likened the situation to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis that brought the U.S. and Russia to a standoff over Russian nuclear missiles placed on Cuban soil.

“We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis,” he said.

The Gateway Pundit reports: Biden reportedly said, in part, “We’re going to continue to support [Ukraine] but (for) the first time since the Cuban missile crisis, we have the direct threat of the use of a nuclear weapon if in fact things continue down the path that they are going. That’s a different deal.”

Biden quotes:

“We’re trying to figure out what is Putin’s off-ramp? Where does he get off? Where does he find a way out? Where does he find himself in a position that he does not, not only lose face but lose significant power in Russia?”

“He is not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological and chemical weapons, because his military is, you might say, significantly underperforming. I don’t think there’s any such thing as the ability to easily use tactical nuclear weapons and not end up with Armageddon.”

“We’re going to continue to support [Ukraine] but (for) the first time since the Cuban missile crisis, we have the direct threat of the use of a nuclear weapon if in fact things continue down the path that they are going. That’s a different deal.”

At a fundraiser in NYC, Biden spoke of the war in Ukraine and the “prospect of Armageddon.”



About Putin, he said: “He’s not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons because his military is…underperforming.” — Tarini Parti (@tparti) October 7, 2022

Biden continued with the blunt warnings: “I don't think there's any such thing as the ability to easily (use) a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon.” (These 👀 quotes from pooler @tparti) — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 7, 2022

After saying in May he was worried Putin didn't have a way out in Ukraine, Biden says tonight that persists. “We are trying to figure out what is Putin’s off ramp? Where does he find a way out? Where does he find himself where he does not only lose face, but significant power?” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 7, 2022

More Biden:



“We’re going to continue to support [Ukraine] but (for) the first time since the Cuban missile crisis, we have the direct threat of the use of a nuclear weapon if in fact things continue down the path that they are going. That’s a different deal.” — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) October 7, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last month he would defend Russian territory “with all the means at our disposal,” raising concerns that he meant nuclear weapons.