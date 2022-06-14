US Health Secretary Has Tested Positive For Covid….Again

The fully jabbed US Secretary of Health has got covid — for the second time in less than a month.

Xavier Becerra tested positive for the virus last week at the Summit of Americas.

This was the second summit at which he had covid, after he also tested positive at the G-7 summit in Germany last month.

The Sacramento Bee reports: In a statement, Health and Human Services spokeswoman Sarah Lovenheim wrote that Becerra and his office are following CDC guidelines.

“He is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, and is experiencing mild symptoms,” Lovenheim wrote. “He will continue to perform his duties as HHS Secretary, working in isolation.”

On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was also present at the summit, announced that he had contracted the virus. Trudeau was not considered a close contact of the president; according to Lovenheim, the secretary also was not a close contact of Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris.

Becerra had previously tested positive for COVID-19 on May 18 during his trip to Germany, where he was attended the G-7 health summit.

“The secretary remains engaged with the duties of his office from isolation, and is eager to return to in-person meetings, as quickly as possible,” she added.