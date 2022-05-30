US Has A ‘Mental Health Problem Disguised As A Gun Problem” Says Joe Rogan

Podcaster Joe Rogan has responded to the talk of of gun bans by stressing that the banning of firearms means that only criminals will be armed.
In the aftermath of the Uvalde school shooting, Rogan reiterated a point he previously made in 2013…. that the United States has a “mental health problem disguised as a gun problem.”
During podcast #1824 of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan discussed the issue saying; “It’s like, how do you stop that? No one knows how to stop that. What is the answer? Is the answer to take everyone’s guns? Well, they’re not gonna give their guns up. Only criminals are gonna have guns.”
Sportskeeda.com reports : Rogan also expressed his concern that disarming the population would be giving all the power to the ruling class in Washington:
“I don’t think it’s wise to take all the guns away from people and give all the power to the government. We see how they are with an armed populace, they still have a tendency towards totalitarianism. And the more increased power and control you have over people, the easier it is for them to do what they do. And it’s a natural inclination, when you’re a person in power, to try to hold more power and acquire more power.”