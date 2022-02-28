US Embassy Tells Americans In Russia To Leave Country Immediately

Americans in Russia have been told to leave the country immediately while there are still outbound flights available

In a security alert on its website on Sunday, the United States Embassy in Russia warned Americans to flee the country due to the continued cancelation of commercial flights.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

The alret read: “An increasing number of airlines are canceling flights into and out of Russia, and numerous countries have closed their airspace to Russian airlines……U.S. citizens should consider departing Russia immediately via commercial options still available.”

Breitbart reports: The U.S. Embassy further reminded Americans in the country that the Department of State’s Travel Advisory has set Russia at “Level 4: Do Not Travel.”

“Do not travel to Russia due to ongoing tension along the border with Ukraine, the potential for harassment against U.S. citizens, the embassy’s limited ability to assist U.S. citizens in Russia, COVID-19 and related entry restrictions, terrorism, harassment by Russian government security officials, and the arbitrary enforcement of local law,” the travel advisory states.

BREAKING: US embassy says Americans in Russia should leave immediately while there are still outbound flights available — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 27, 2022

For Americans still in Russia, the U.S. Embassy recommended the following actions:

Monitor local and international media for updates.

Notify friends and family of your safety.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists/Westerners.

Review your personal security plans.

Carry proper identification, including a U.S. passport with a current Russian visa.

Have a contingency plan that does not rely on U.S. government assistance.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week, commercial flights to and from the country have been canceled by Western powers.

“Flights that are in Russian airspace will leave it shortly,” Lufthansa said in a statement. “Lufthansa Group continues to monitor the situation closely and is in close exchange with national and international authorities.”