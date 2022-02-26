US Embassy Quietly Deletes All Ukraine Bioweapons Lab Documents Online – Media Blackout

February 26, 2022
US embassy removes all documents about bioweapons labs in Ukraine
The US Embassy in Ukraine abruptly deleted all their bioweapon lab documents from the official website on Friday amid Russia’s ongoing ‘special military op’ in the country.

In the last 24 hours, all PDF files from the embassy website (https://ua.usembassy.gov/embassy/kyiv/sections-offices/defense-threat-reduction-office/biological-threat-reduction-program/) were removed without any explanation.

Thankfully, all of the documents were archived by internet sleuths:

These labs are purportedly co-run by Dr. Anthony Fauci’s EcoHealth Alliance. According to reports, Russia is currently engaged in securing these labs and gathering evidence.

According to one of the documents, three of the virus’s these labs were studying included; swine flu, avian flu, and hantavirus:

Risk Assessment of Selected Avian EDPs Potentially Carried by Migratory Birds over Ukraine

Prevalence of Crimean Congo hemorrhagic fever virus and hantaviruses in Ukraine and the potential requirement for differential diagnosis of suspect leptospirosis patients

 The Spread of African Swine Fever Virus (ASFV) in Domestic Pigs and Wild Boars in Ukraine – Building Capacityfor Insight into the Transmission of ASFV through Characterization of Virus Isolates by Genome Sequencing and Phylogenetic Analysis.

