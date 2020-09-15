US Deserves President Who Cares If We ‘Live or Die,’ Says Hillary Who Left 4 To Die in Benghazi

Twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton lashed out at President Trump on Monday, writing on Twitter that “America deserves a president who cares whether his fellow Americans live or die.“
Hillary’s latest bout of hypocrisy proved too much for Twitter users to put up with however, with thousands of patriots reminding her about her shameful record in this regard.
Let’s talk about Benghazi.— Lauren Boebert for Congress (R-CO3) (@laurenboebert) September 14, 2020
