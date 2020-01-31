US Commerce Secretary Says China’s Coronavirus Could Boost US Jobs

The outbreak of the deadly Wuhan coronavirus might help bring jobs back to the United States according to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

His comments have come under fire from critics of President Trump’s administration.

President Trump took a different tone however, saying that America’s best experts were ‘on top of‘ the epidemic and vowed to help China combat the virus.

RT reports: Since it first infected customers at an animal market in the city of Wuhan in December, the SARS-like coronavirus has killed at least 170 people, infected nearly 8,000 people, and spread to every region in China and 19 other countries.

But to US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, there’s an upside.

Speaking on Fox Business on Thursday, Ross said that while he doesn’t want to take “a victory lap over a very unfortunate, very malignant disease,” the outbreak will “help to accelerate the return of jobs to North America, some to US, probably some to Mexico as well.”

The disease, he said, gives businesses “yet another thing to consider when they go through their review of their supply chain… It’s another risk factor that people need to take into account.”

Ross was mocked on Twitter, with one commenter calling him a “plague enthusiast.”