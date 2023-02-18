US Calls Off Search For Downed UFOs

The US has ended its search for the two unidentified flying objects it shot down last week over Alaska and Lake Huron.

According to a report by the New York Times on Friday, the search was called off because conditions in the northern areas made tracking down the debris too difficult.

During a briefing National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that no group had claimed any of the three objects that the military downed.

Ending the search raises the possibility that the devices will never be collected and analyzed.

InfoWars reports: Planes with special radars that can see through the ice were used to look for the downed craft in Alaska, but to no avail, the source said.

Three objects were shot down over Alaska, Lake Huron, and Canada last week, with the Canadian authorities still searching for the debris on their territory, according to the official.

The US launched the hunt for the UFOs after the downing of what it said was a Chinese spy balloon on February 4.

Beijing accused Washington of overreacting, and insisted that the object was a civilian craft mainly used for meteorological purposes, which was blown off course by strong winds.

The row led to the postponement of a visit to China by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, with Washington imposing sanctions against several Chinese firms and research institutes.