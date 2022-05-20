US Buys Millions Of Monkeypox Vaccines After One Case Confirmed In Massachusetts

The Us has ordered 13 million extra doses of the monkeypox vaccine after a man in Massachusetts contracted the rare virus, officials said on Thursday.

The $119 million order of Jynneos jabs, a vaccine which can treat both the monkeypox virus and smallpox, was created by the biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic, Newsweek reported.

The order was made as concerns about monkeypox cases that have also been reported in the UK and Europe.

Yahoo reports: Bavarian Nordic has worked with the U.S. government since 2003 to develop, manufacture and supply smallpox vaccines. To date, it says, it has supplied nearly 30 million doses to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The U.S. isn’t the only country stocking up on the vaccine. On Thursday, Bavarian Nordic said an unidentified European country had secured a contract to obtain the vaccine.

“While the full circumstances around the current monkeypox cases in Europe remain to be elucidated, the speed of which these have evolved, combined with the potential for infections beyond the initial case going undetected, calls for a rapid and coordinated approach by the health authorities, and we are pleased to assist in this emergency situation,” said Paul Chaplin, president and CEO of Bavarian Nordic in a statement.

Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958 and the first human case was reported in 1970. Symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, exhaustion and a rash that spreads across the body. It is fatal in up to 10% of infections.

The recent outbreak was first identified in Europe on May 7, in an individual who had traveled to Nigeria, where monkeypox is endemic. Since then, over 20 cases have spread through England, Portugal and Spain. Other potential cases are being monitored now.