US Building Two New Military Bases In Oil-Rich Syrian Province

The US has started building two new military bases in Syria’s oil-rich Deir ez-Zor province according to reports.

Russia warned on Tuesday that US actions to bolster its ‘illegal presence’ in Syria is in violation of international law.

The statement from Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin followed shortly after Turkish media reported that two new American military bases were currently under construction.

RT reports: The Russian diplomat was asked for the ministry’s take on the reported US plans; his response echoes Russia’s position on the matter, previously stated by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin.

Any actions whatsoever – we are not talking about anything in particular now – that the United States undertake to keep themselves militarily present in Syria are unacceptable and illegal from our point of view and under international law.

Turkish media reported earlier on Tuesday that the US has started constructing two new military bases in the Deir ez-Zor governorate which is known for its oil reserves. It is claimed that one of the facilities is being built near the former Syrian Air Defense Forces’ 113th Brigade base and another in the al-Sur region.