US Army To Start Discharging Soldiers Who Refuse Covid Jabs “Immediately”

US Army officials announced on Wednesday that they will “immediately” begin discharging soldiers who have chosen not be vaccinated against covid claiming that they jeopardize the army’s ability to “win wars”

A directive issued by Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth orders commanders to begin discharging soldiers, who have not got jabbed or who are not seeking exemptions from the vaccination order, “as expeditiously as possible.”

RT reports: Personnel whose requests for exemption on medical or religious grounds have been rejected can appeal that decision, but will have just seven days from the final refusal to either begin a vaccination regimen or face dismissal from service.

Soldiers who are set to leave the force or begin transition leave on or before July 1, 2022, will also be granted an exemption, the Army said.

However, in all other cases, commanders are required to “process these separation actions as expeditiously as possible,” the Army said, pointing to a directive issued on January 31 that details the procedure. Anyone who is to be discharged under the directive will not be eligible for involuntary separation pay and may see their unearned special or incentive pays withheld as well.

“Army readiness depends on soldiers who are prepared to train, deploy, fight and win our nation’s wars,” Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth said. “Unvaccinated soldiers present risk to the force and jeopardize readiness.”

The Pentagon made vaccination mandatory for all service members in August 2021. In mid-December, the Army reported a 96% vaccination rate among active-duty servicemen, while saying that 98% had received at least one dose.