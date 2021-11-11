US Army Surgeon Taken Off Her Job After Reporting Pilot Vaccine Injuries

A senior US Army surgeon has been taken off her job after reporting vaccine injuries.

Lieutenant Colonel, Theresa Long, Brigade Surgeon for the 1st Aviation Brigade, Ft. Rucker in Alabama, said:

“in one morning I had to ground 3 out of 3 pilots due to vaccine injuries”

She made her comments during a panel discussion in Washington, D.C. hosted by Senator Ron Johnson.

Lieutenant Colonel Theresa Long, Brigade Surgeon for the 1st Aviation Brigade, Ft. Rucker, Alabama, U.S. Army pic.twitter.com/epFNM0GVP4 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 2, 2021

According to the Washington Times: Testifying under the Military Whistleblower Protection Act, Lt. Col. Theresa Long told the Wisconsin Republican at the event that she had grounded vaccinated pilots to monitor symptoms of myocarditis — including chronic fatigue — that could cause them to die of heart failure in mid-air.

“I made numerous efforts to get senior medical leaders to at the very least inform soldiers of this risk; my concerns were ignored,” Dr. Long said at the event.

The colonel, an aviation safety officer, said she decided to speak up after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced in June an “emergency meeting to discuss higher than expected myocarditis in 16 to 24-year-olds.”

Despite that announcement, she said “the military didn’t even pause their vaccination efforts” to rush out the Pfizer and Moderna shots.