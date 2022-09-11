US Army Recommends Struggling Soldiers Apply For Food Stamps

As the Biden administration continue to pour billions into the Ukraine and caring for illegal migrants it seems that there is not enough money to feed it’s own military and their families properly.

The US Army is now recommending that soldiers apply for SNAP (food stamps) to handle the devastating impact that Biden and the Democrats are having on the economy.

According to the Political Insider: The U.S. Army cites the higher prices on a range of goods because of inflation in its recently released official guidance.

“With inflation affecting everything from gas prices to groceries to rent, some Soldiers and their families are finding it harder to get by on the budgets they’ve set and used before,” the guidance written by Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston reads. “Soldiers of all ranks can seek guidance, assistance, and advice through the Army’s Financial Readiness Program.”

The guidance points soldiers to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and links them to the federal welfare program’s website.

As the Gateway Pundit notes: It’s an absolute travesty.

Biden and the Democrat majority government are spending $72,000 per person to house illegal aliens and fake refugees in hotels in Texas and Arizona.

Meanwhile as the unvaccinated illegals pour over the border, Biden and Democrats are trying to purge the military of the unvaccinated. Those who remain now face food insecurity at alarming rates.