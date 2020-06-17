US Airlines Threaten To Ban Passengers Who Refuse To Wear Face Masks

Several US airlines are threatening to ban passengers who refuse to wear face masks while traveling.

The industry’s main lobby group said on Monday that airlines, including American Airlines and Delta Air Lines, will tell passengers what their individual face mask policies are during the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. government has no mandate on the matter.

Sky News reports: Each carrier will decide what the repercussions are for passengers who fail to comply, including being put on that airline’s no-fly list or being barred from boarding.

There will be exemptions, including when people are eating or drinking.

Carriers with the stricter policy include Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines, lobby group Airlines for America said in a statement.

United said those who do not comply with the rule will be placed on an internal travel restriction list, preventing them from flying with the airline for a set time period.

Delta said it would be working hard to ensure customers are aware of and comply with the rules around face coverings.

The measures are expected to remain in place throughout the coronavirus crisis.