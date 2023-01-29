US Air Force General Tells Officers To Prepare For War With China

A four-star Air Force general has said that he believes the US will be at war with China in the next two years and has already told officers to prepare.

According to a report by NBC News, Gen. Mike Minihan, head of Air Mobility Command sent a memo on Friday telling officers “I hope I am wrong. My gut tells me we will fight in 2025″

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The memo, addressed to all air wing commanders in Air Mobility Command and other Air Force operational commanders, orders them to report all major efforts to prepare for the China fight to Minihan by Feb. 28.

In the memo Minihan explained that because both Taiwan and the US are due presidential elections in 2024, the US will be “distracted,” and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have an opportunity to move on Taiwan. He said: “Xi’s team, reason, and opportunity are all aligned for 2025.”

Breitbart reports: According to a signed memo, at some point in February, Minihan will request Air Mobility Command personnel to start preparing by firing “a clip into a 7-meter target” and “aim for the head” with the purpose of understanding lethality. He also requests they update their emergency contacts and records.

Then in March, Minihahn will ask personnel to start legally preparing themselves. He also asks them to accept more risks in their training, saying, “If you are comfortable in your approach to training, then you are not taking enough risks.”

A Department of Defense spokesperson later told NBC News that Minihan’s memo is “not representative of the department’s view on China.”

Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said in a statement in response to the memo that the U.S. defense strategy “makes clear that China is the pacing challenge for the Department of Defense” and that their focus is to work “alongside allies and partners to preserve a peaceful, free and open Indo-Pacific,” the Washington Post reported.

The fear of a Chinese invasion comes as Taiwanese officials are growing more concerned over China’s hostility within the east Asian region.